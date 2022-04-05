Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,167 shares of company stock valued at $83,383,415 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

NYSE ANET opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

