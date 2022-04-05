Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $30,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 698.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

