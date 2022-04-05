Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

