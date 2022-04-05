Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 67 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

