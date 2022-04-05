Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

