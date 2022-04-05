Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.80% of Townsquare Media worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.