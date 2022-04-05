Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 268 ($3.51) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 266 ($3.49).
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.33.
TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
