Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $605.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $565.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.90 million. Transocean reported sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 305,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,835,080. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.