Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

