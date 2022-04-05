TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

