TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

