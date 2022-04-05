Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRATF. Citigroup lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Traton stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. Traton has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

