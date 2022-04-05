Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TRVN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,443. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 287,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

