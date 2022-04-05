Trian Fund Management, L.P. Acquires 1,474,538 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,474,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.13 per share, with a total value of $34,106,063.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

