Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ opened at $1.13 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.