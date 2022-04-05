Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,404. Trimble has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Trimble by 170.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

