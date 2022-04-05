Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 282 ($3.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.35).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

BBOX opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.