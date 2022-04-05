TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $125,550.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,506,532,094 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

