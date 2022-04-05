Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Twitter worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 269,213,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419,344. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.