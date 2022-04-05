U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Stephens

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Eric A. Peterson purchased 27,240 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

