UBS Group Increases Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,324.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €1,312.00 ($1,441.76) to €1,324.00 ($1,454.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $966.62.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $112.87 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.