UBS Group Trims Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Target Price to €130.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €130.00 ($142.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

SYIEY stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

