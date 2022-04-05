UMB Financial (UMBF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – UMB Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2022 – UMB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2022 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – UMB Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – UMB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

