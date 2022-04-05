Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UA. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.