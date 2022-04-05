Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Tops $3.64 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $110,412.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00048496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.71 or 0.07493758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,975.11 or 1.00045023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 53,707,011 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

