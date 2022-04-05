Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,125 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,980 ($52.20).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.59) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.16) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Insiders purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last quarter.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
