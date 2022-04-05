United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13.

