United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 870.5% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.75. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

