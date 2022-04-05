United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,019.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

