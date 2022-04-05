United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

