United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
LON:UU opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.78) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,065.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 922 ($12.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.93). The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45.
About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
Recommended Stories
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.