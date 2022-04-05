United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.78) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,065.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 922 ($12.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.93). The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.71), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($769,243.20). Also, insider Liam Butterworth bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.59) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,760.66). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.