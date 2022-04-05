Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UUU opened at $4.07 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

