Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.