Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

UPWK opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Upwork has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

