Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 12-Month High at $196.50

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 522413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £927.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.