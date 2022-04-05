Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 141,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $753.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

