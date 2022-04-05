Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Valeo alerts:

VLEEY stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.