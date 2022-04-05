ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.16

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.16 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 31.60 ($0.41). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 407,786 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a current ratio of 16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.86.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

