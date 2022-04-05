Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,895 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

