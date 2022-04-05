Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 763 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.