Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after buying an additional 246,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

