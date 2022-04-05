Van ECK Associates Corp Has $534,000 Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 20.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

