Van ECK Associates Corp Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,025,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,454,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

