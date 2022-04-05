Van ECK Associates Corp Has $785,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Skillz were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 13.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Skillz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.79. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

