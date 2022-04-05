VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 362,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,551,538 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $48.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

