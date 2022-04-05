Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.68. 2,826,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,164. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

