Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.46

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.46 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 40788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.