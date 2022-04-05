Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 222,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

