Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR:VAR1 opened at €97.30 ($106.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. Varta has a 12-month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($182.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11.

About Varta (Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

