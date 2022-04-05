Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:VAR1 opened at €97.30 ($106.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. Varta has a 12-month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($182.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11.
About Varta (Get Rating)
