VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

VBIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 54,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,423. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $451.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

